In Memoriam

Salvatore Avanzato

1951-2023

PETERSBURG, NEW JERSEY —Salvatore Avanzato, 72, beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, cousin, and friend, passed away on Wednesday, November 30, 2023, surrounded by his loving family. Salvatore, born on May 20, 1951 in Canicatti, (Sicily) Italy, was a legend in the pizza business for more than 48 years. He started his journey with the “Italian Kitchen” in Oneonta, New York. After moving to New Jersey, he started “Azzurra Pizzeria” in Sea Isle City, New Jersey. He enjoyed the finer things in life—music, good food and homemade wine.

He was a passionate man, and adored spending time with his grandchildren, teaching them about their Italian heritage and his love of Italian music.

Salvatore was preceded by his parents, Diego and Giuseppa. He is survived by his loving wife, Josephine (Disarno); sons Dino, Giacomo (Sandy), and Joseph; and his two beautiful grandchildren, Giulia Giuseppa and Diego Luca. He is also survived by his siblings, Antoinette (Giacinto), Vincenzo (Ruth), and Antonio (Rose), and aunts, uncles, cousins, nephews, and nieces.

Salvatore was a hardworking man, who was always willing to lend a helping hand to those in need. He instilled a strong work ethic in his children. He was a talented and faithful man, who enjoyed sharing his knowledge and passions with those around him.

He will be deeply missed and will never be forgotten, as he will live on in our hearts and minds.

Contributions are welcomed to the American Heart Association at www.heart.org . For condolences to the family, please visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com