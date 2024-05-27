In Memoriam

Stanley Eckler Hall

1934-2024

(Photo Provided)

COOPERSTOWN – Stanley Eckler Hall, husband, father and grandfather, passed away peacefully on May 20, 2024 at his home in Cooperstown, at the age of 90 years.

Born on January 10, 1934 to Wesley and Cynthia Hall, Stanley grew up in Milford, New York.

He would later return to his hometown, in his retirement, to found Cooperstown Brewing Company in 1995, known for its flagship beer “Old Slugger.”

A lifelong learner, Stanley had both a bachelor’s degree and master’s degree in education from St. Lawrence University, a bachelor of science in electrical engineering from Purdue University, and a master’s degree from Clarkson University.

Spending nearly 40 years in education, fundraising, development and consulting, he finally retired in 1995. Over those years, Stan served as vice president of development at Hiram College, Purdue University and Hartwick College, consecutively; but the highlight of his career was as Colgate University’s vice president of public affairs for many years to follow.

He was also very proud to serve as First Lieutenant in the U.S. Army and a Company Commander of the Military Police from 1955-1957.

Stan married Jewel Irene Breiner in August of 1957 and was blessed with three children.

He is predeceased by his son, Brian Hall, and survived by his daughters, Sandra Barry and Nancy Jane Burr, as well as his daughter-in-law, Tuire Hall; sons-in-law, Daniel Barry and Stephen Burr; and his seven grandchildren, Sampo Hall, Seidi Hall, Delaney Barry Carson, Carly Barry, Ellen Burr Oleniczak, Peter Burr, and Timothy Burr; and his wife of 67 years, Jewel.

Stanley was a member of the Native Sons of Cooperstown, the St. Lawrence Alumni Association, Sigma Chi, and the ADK (Adirondack Mountain Club.) An avid outdoorsman and Adirondack 46er, he enjoyed backpacking, canoeing, hiking, cross-country skiing and photography in his spare time, as well as enjoying the getaway lodgings at Elk Lake, surrounded by the High Peaks region, with his loved ones.