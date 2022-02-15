In Memoriam Steven D. Brown, 39 Sept. 26, 1963 – Feb. 6, 2022

In Memoriam

Steven Donald Brown passed away Feb 6th, 2022, from complications of diabetes. He was born in Albany on September 26, 1963 and graduated from Richfield Springs Central school in 1982.

He drove a truck and traveled the country for work. However, for the past five years, he’d been residing in Herkimer. Steven overcame the demons of his past and lived in peace.

He is survived by his brother Thomas and hundreds of people in the Mohawk Valley who loved him. He was predeceased by his mother and father, Raymond and Joan Brown. There will be a gathering next Sunday, Feb 20 at 2 PM @ Fenner’s Funeral Home in Herkimer.