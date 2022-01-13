In Memoriam Tyler Ray, 28 October 27, 1993 – January 6, 2022

In Memoriam

Tyler Ray, 28, of New Berlin, passed away on January 6, 2022 in Albany, NY.

Tyler was born on October 27, 1993 in Cooperstown, NY, and spent his entire life in the Edmeston area.

Tyler attended Pathfinder Village School and worked with Aqua Valley as a bottle labeler. He enjoyed being outdoors playing basketball, riding bikes, ATV’s, swimming in the pool, and playing golf.

He had a heart of gold, a pure genuine soul, and was set in his ways. His laugh was infectious, and his smile beaming. His loves included children, music, dancing, his animals, and all sports.

He is survived by his mother and step father Stephanie and Patrick Fallon Jr, his father Ronald ”Chuck” Ray, brothers, his twin Tanner Ray, and Garrett Lum, sisters Rebecca (Kurt) Brown, and Reba Ray, nieces and nephews Arie Ruffles, Kylie Ray, Karson Brown and Jaxson Campbell. He is also survived by many other family members and friends that he loved dearly.

Calling hours will be Friday January 14th from 3:00PM to 6:00 PM at Delker and Terry Funeral Home 30 South Street Edmeston, NY. A celebration of his life will be at a day and time to be announced. To send condolences, visit www.Delkerterryfh.com or Delker and Terry Funeral Home on Facebook.