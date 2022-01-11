In Memoriam Virginia Lee Ganio, 70 November 18, 1951 – January 7, 2022

In Memoriam

MT. VISION – Virginia Lee Ganio, 70, of Mt. Vision passed away Friday, January 7, 2022 at Bassett Hospital surrounded by her loving family.

She was born November 18, 1951 in Cooperstown the daughter of the late Gino and Rosabel (Miller) Ganio.

Virginia graduated from Laurens Central School and went on to further her education and graduated from SUNY Cobleskill with a degree in Horticulture.

Having a loved of plants, Virginia owned and operated her own greenhouse “Ginny’s Place” in Mt. Vision for several years.

For 43 years she worked at Corning, Inc. as a machine operator and the stockroom clerk.

Being a single mom didn’t hold Ginny back from giving her son the best life. They would get in the car and drive to Florida or Maine for vacation.

Ginny loved to read and loved her books. She loved to laugh. But what brought her the greatest joy was spending time with her family. She was an amazing mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend who will be deeply missed.

She was a member of the St. Matthew Lutheran Church, Laurens.

Virginia is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Jim and Jenn Ganio; two grandchildren, Justin and Jenna Ganio; siblings, John and Mary Lou Ganio, Gino and Joan Ganio, Susan and Kent Hoyt and Robert Ganio; several nieces, nephews and cousins; lifelong friend, Debbie Barker.

Calling hours will be held on Saturday, January 15, 2022 in the St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 125 Co. Highway 11 (Main Street), Laurens from 12:00-1:00PM. A Celebration of Life Service will immediately follow at 1:00PM with the Rev. Paul Messner officiating. At the family’s request, MASK WILL BE REQUIRED.

Memorial donation in Virginia’s name may be made to either, The Ganio Scholarship Fund, c/o Laurens Central School, 55 Main Street, Laurens, NY 13796 or to St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 125 County Highway 11, Laurens, NY 13796.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.bookhoutfuneralhome.com

Arrangements are by the Bookhout Funeral Home, Oneonta.