IN MEMORIAM: Walter W. Clapper, Jr., 48; Cooperstown Native

IN MEMORIAM:

COOPERSTOWN – Walter W. Clapper, Jr., 48, an auto mechanic and car race enthusiast, passed away August 28, 2019 at Wilson Medical Center, Johnson City after an extended illness.

He was born July 19, 1971 in Cooperstown, the son of Walter W. Clapper, Sr. and Thelma (Brannen) Clapper.

Walter was an auto mechanic, working at Value Auto in Oneonta. He could fix just about anything. He enjoyed car races, hunting and spending time with his children.

He is survived by his wife, Belinda (Mieleszko) Clapper; children, Brittany and Bradley Canfield, Daniel, Matthew, Gabriel, and Monica Clapper; granddaughter, Grace Canfield; his mother, Thelma Clapper; siblings, Angel and David Ferguson, Timothy Clapper and Dawn Roe, Cindy Brundage and Chris Donaldson, Beverly and Don Wyckoff, George and Debbie Clapper, and Kim Clapper; many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.

He was predeceased by his father, Walter; his daughter, Kayla Doroski and sister, Donna Mullinex.

Calling hours will be 3 p.m. to the funeral service at 4 p.m. Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at the Lewis, Hurley & Pietrobono Funeral Home, 51 Dietz St., Oneonta. The retired Rev. Keith VanDewerker will officiate.

The interment will be 10 a.m., Saturday, September 7, 2019 at the Oneonta Plains Cemetery.

Expressions of sympathy may be made at, www.lhpfuneralhome.com