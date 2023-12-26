In Memoriam

Wardy “Edward” McDaniel

1938-2023

RICHFIELD SPRINGS—Wardy “Edward” McDaniel, 85, passed peacefully away at home on December 24, 2023.

Ed was born on August 24, 1938 in Troy, New York to Wardy McDaniel and Dorothy (Solton) McDaniel. He was raised in Johnstown, New York and graduated from Johnstown High School. He was employed by AT&T and Verizon, until his retirement. He later worked as the manager at the Radisson Health Club in Utica, a job he loved.

Ed served in the U.S. Army in Germany, and while traveling in Europe discovered a passion for art. Once home, he used the GI Bill to pursue his art training. He exhibited and won prizes in many local, regional, and national shows.

He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Patricia (Patty) Hughes McDaniel, of Richfield Springs; his son, Michael McDaniel, of Ladson, South Carolina and Caroga Lake; step-daughter Kate (Reardon) Moxham, whom he loved as if she were his very own, special son-in-law Mike Moxham, granddaughter Harper Moxham (West Winfield) and step-granddaughters Hannah, Ava, and Leah Moxham; grandson Jordan McDaniel and his partner, Katrina Caringi, of St. Johnsville; grandson Jared McDaniel of Gloversville; sister-in-law Cindy (Hughes) Gilbert and her husband, Jon Gilbert; brother-in-law Brian Hughes and his wife, Sue (Finlayson) Hughes; nieces Jennifer Gilbert, Laura (Gilbert) Rhoades, and Sarah (Gilbert) Ultsch and their families; brother-in-Law Dick Knowles, nieces Richelle (Knowles) Carter, Jennifer (Knowles) Quigley, and nephew Joshua Knowles and their families, all of Georgia. He was predeceased by his sister, Linda McDaniel Knowles.

Ed leaves many friends, all of whom were special to him, but especially two “brothers,” Bud and Butch Hamm, and his Army buddy, Pat Kern. Special gratitude also goes to friends who shared their special gifts over many visits during his illness: Mark Ambrosi, for taking Ed on scenic drives; Bruce Schwabach, for all the conversations about art and life; and Jonathan Crespi, for talks about Buddhism and helping him on walks down to the lake. As Clarence wrote to George Bailey: “No man is a failure who has friends.”

Gratitude is also given for the teachers that guided Ed in his Buddhist practice, Phakchok Rinpoche, Matthew Zalichin, and Michael Friedman; to Dr. Anush Patel and the caring staff at Bassett Cancer Center in Cooperstown; and to all the amazing staff and volunteers at Helios Hospice Care in Oneonta.

Sometimes death is sudden and comes without warning, but sometimes it is a long process. In the latter case, the months prior become a memorial of sorts. Thank you to the many friends and relatives who called, who visited, who reminisced, who laughed, cried, and said good-bye while Ed was still here to hear it all. It meant so much to him.

Ed’s wishes were that he be cremated and his ashes scattered. There will be no calling hours, service or burial. These cremation arrangements are under the direction and care of the locally-owned Mohawk Valley Funerals and Cremations, 7507 State Route 5, between Little Falls and St. Johnsville, (315) 508-5131. The family will have their own private remembrances of Ed, and we ask that you do the same. Think of him when you view a beautiful piece of art, listen to jazz, watch football or hockey, travel the world, scuba or snorkel, swim in a lake, or spend time at the ocean.

If you wish to make a special remembrance in memory of Ed, please consider Samye Hermitage in Cooperstown, New York; the American Cancer Society; or Helios Care (Hospice) in Oneonta, New York. Please visit www.mohawkvalleyfunerals.com to add to Ed’s online tribute.

“If there’s another world, he lives in bliss;

If there is none, he made the best of this.”

~Robert Burns