In Memoriam: Wilma M. Dodge

In Memoriam

Wilma M. (Skellie) Dodge, formerly of Cooperstown, entered into rest on May 28, 2023. Wilma was born the 28th of December, 1926, in Mt. Vision, New York, daughter of David W. Skellie and Angie (Tilley) Skellie.

Wilma is predeceased by her parents, a brother, Harold, and a sister, Vida Gregory. She is also predeceased by her husband, Harold Dodge Jr.

Wilma is survived by a son, Richard Dodge of Utica; a daughter, Gail McManus of Florida; grandchildren Jonathan, Michael, and Shannon McManus, and Richard Jr. and Nicholas Dodge, both of Utica. She is also survived by great-grandchildren and a special grand niece, Molly Gregory.

Wilma worked for New York Telephone and Otsego County before retiring. She was active in Otsego-Hartwick Arbutus Chapter #201 OES, Campus Star Chapter #878 and Pierstown Grange. Wilma was an active member of the Fly Creek Methodist Church and enjoyed many afternoons with their quilting group.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Wilma’s memory may be made to Otsego-Hartwick-Arbutus Chapter #201 OES c/o Diane Graf, 3857 County Hwy. 33 Cherry Valley, NY 13320 or the Fly Creek Methodist Church.

A celebration of Wilma’s life will be held at a later date.