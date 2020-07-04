Home › AllOTSEGO | Breaking News | People › In Red, White, Blue, 50 Boats On Parade In Red, White, Blue, 50 Boats On Parade 07/04/2020 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News, People In Red, White, Blue, 50 Boats On Parade Jane Forbes Clark’s turquoise Marra Mattah, top photo, one of a handful of antique electronic launches on Glimmerglass, leads this afternoon’s annual Otsego Lake Association Fourth of July Boat Parade, which included 45-50 decorated vessels this year. Lower left, David Rees of Oneonta, with wife Helen, waves jauntily as he passes Lakefront Park, Cooperstown. Lower right, Margaret McGowan, enjoying her recent retirement with the sale of Cooperstown Ambulance, sports the colors of the day – red, white and blue. The parade began at 3 p.m. off Three Mile Point, with Paul Lord, aboard the Biological Field Station’s pontoon boat, let off a fog-horn blast. The boats then lined up and headed south along the west side of the lake, to cheers from other boats and picnickers ashore, past The Otesago to Lakefront Park. Another boat parade is planned at 6 this evening at the Canadarago Lake Boat Launch, followed by fireworks there at 10 p.m. (Jim Kevlin/AllOTSEGO.com)