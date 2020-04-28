USA TODAY: INDUCTION IS DELAYED UNTIL 2021

USA TODAY REPORTING:

COOPERTOWN – The Hall of Fame is expected to announce this week that their induction ceremony weekend, scheduled to take place July 24-26, will be postponed until 2021, USA Today’s baseball writer Bob Nightengale is reporting.

The Hall of Fame is scheduled to meet this week with their board members before finalizing a decision, but with the COVID-19 pandemic raging across the country – with 292,000 cases in New York – there is little choice but to push it back a year and combine the two Hall of Fame classes.

There was no immediate comment from the Hall of Fame.