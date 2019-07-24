Induction Over, But Art Scene Thriving

THINGS TO DO/LIBBY’S BEST BETS

By LIBBY CUDMORE • Special to www.AllOTSEGO.com

As this week’s cover story on “Possessing Harriet” at the Franklin Stage shows, dramatic, as well as the visual arts, are robust in Otsego County.

•

Start your weekend off with a farce as Stuff of Dreams production of Ken Ludwig’s “Lend Me a Tenor.” Cost, $17/adult.

7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, July 26-27, 2 p.m. Sunday, July 28. Foothills Performing Arts Center, Oneonta. (607) 432-5407 or visit foothillspac.org

•

Kids inspired by the shows they’ve seen this summer? The Fenimore Art Museum is offering a free acting workshop for children aged 6-12 and 12+, all themed around their production of

“Taming of the Shrew.” 1-5 p.m. Saturday, July 27, Fenimore Museum, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1400.

•

Celebrate the arts in all forms as resident artist Richard Whitten opens his latest exhibit at Gilbertsville Expressive Movement Gallery and Sculpture Park. 5-8 p.m. Saturday, July 27, Commons Drive (off Bloom St), Gilbertsville. (607) 783-289

•

Tour exhibit “Broadway Revealed: Behind the

Theater Curtain” with photographer Stephen Joseph, theater aficionado Patrice Macaluso. 3 p.m. Sunday, July 28, Foreman Gallery, Hartwick College, Oneonta.

(607) 432-0960.

•

It’s a full afternoon of music as the Leatherstocking Pipe & Drum Band march down Main Street to St. James Episcopal Church. And that’s not all! Cajun Pete’s Jazz Band, as well as Pipe Organ and Vocalists, will perform at the church. 3 p.m. Sunday, July 28, Begins at Mueller Plaza, Main St., Oneonta. (607) 432-1458.

•

Celebrate opening of exhibit “Forged In History” featuring works by guest & member artists. And don’t forget the first-floor exhibit “Picturing the Grange” by Andy Baugnet showcasing B&W photos of granges from throughout NYS. 5-7 p.m. Monday, July 29, The Smithy Art Gallery, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8671.

•

Enjoy Otsego County from above with hot air balloon rides courtesy of the Lauren’s Fire Department! Their annual Fun Day includes refreshments starting at noon, with hot air balloon rides starting at 6:30, Saturday, July 27, Laurens Fire Department,

34 Main St., Laurens.

Info (607) 433-2906