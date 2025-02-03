Industry, Business, Labor and Clean Energy Advocates Praise Gov Hochul, NYSERDA for Supporting Advanced Nuclear

ALBANY—Across the state, business and labor leaders, energy experts, and advocates for effective climate action are applauding the Hochul administration for supporting advanced nuclear power.

“We’re going to build power-ready sites for green industry, the kind of effort that helped us land Micron,” declared Governor Kathy Hochul during her 2025 State-of-the-State address. “The economy of the future: microchip fabs, data centers, and the supercomputers that power AI need tremendous amounts of energy. To support these industries, we’ve already started developing an advanced nuclear strategy. This is a good investment.”

Following her address, the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority released its final Blueprint for Consideration of Advanced Nuclear Technology, which kick-starts a two-year process for preparing a Master Plan for Responsible Advanced Nuclear Development.

Further demonstrating its commitment to the technology, NYSERDA has joined with Constellation Energy on a grant proposal to the U.S. Department of Energy supporting the company’s efforts to seek an early site permit for one or more advanced reactors at the Nine Mile Point Clean Energy Center in Oswego, New York. New York will also help lead a multi-state consortium focused on risk sharing, driving down costs and accelerating market adoption, according to a media release.

Governor Hochul’s support for nuclear power has been pivotal as the state strives to grow its economy while meeting climate goals. In fact, New York’s experience since passage of the state Climate Leadership & Community Protection Act has shown how difficult decarbonization can be.

“Designing a grid that works in the real world—one that is reliable, resilient, and affordable—requires generation that’s there when needed, and for as long as needed,” said Dietmar Detering, chair of Nuclear New York. “Intermittent generation can help, but if New York hopes to free itself from fossil fuels and remain economically competitive in the 21stcentury, investing in clean, firm power is a must.”

Carbon-free nuclear is the most accessible, scalable source of energy for the task. Offering baseload generation or dispatchable power on demand, advanced nuclear power plants can form the backbone of an efficient decarbonized grid while supplying both electricity and heat for high-tech manufacturing, heavy industry, hydrogen production, and thermal energy networks.[i]

“The New York State Pipe Trades Association salutes Governor Hochul’s informed and pragmatic leadership on this,” said Association President Greg Lancette. “Developing advanced nuclear power is a winning strategy that will help meet our soaring demand for power, allow the state to continue attracting cutting-edge industries such as semiconductors and data centers, and create thousands of good jobs for New Yorkers. Advanced nuclear technology—designed and built in America—can deliver the energy essential for industry to not just survive, but to thrive. Business and labor understand this. It is gratifying to know that New York’s governor does as well.”

“Governor Hochul’s commitment to advanced nuclear power reflects bold leadership in addressing the dual priorities of reliable energy and economic opportunity,” said Maria Korsnick, president and chief executive officer of the Nuclear Energy Institute. “With initiatives like NYSERDA’s Blueprint paving the way, New York is laying the foundation for clean, dependable power that strengthens local communities and positions the state as a leader in energy innovation.”

“In working toward the state’s aggressive emission reduction and zero-emissions power mandates, New York needs to employ an ‘all options’ approach, including advanced nuclear generation,” said Ken Pokalsky, vice president of Government Affairs for The Business Council of New York State. “Nuclear is one of the most likely technologies capable of providing ‘dispatchable emission-free resources’ to achieve a zero-emission grid by 2040. The development of reliable, dispatchable, high-capacity factor electric power generation—like advanced nuclear power—is essential for economically-sound CLCPA implementation.”

“We commend Governor Hochul and the state for leadership in expanding nuclear energy initiatives, and appreciate NYSERDA’s proactive support for the advanced nuclear market,” said Jay Yu, founder and chairman of New York-based NANO Nuclear. “The adoption of small, cutting-edge, advanced systems like what we are developing can help ensure that New York answers the growing energy demand of emerging technologies to become a hub for the next generation of companies driven by clean, carbon-free power.”

“Demand is poised to skyrocket with the electrification of buildings and transportation, the reshoring of American industry, and the emerging era of AI. In fact, AI alone is projected to increase data center demand as much as 160 percent,” said International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Third District Vice President Dennis Affinati.[ii] “While these changes present a tremendous opportunity for economic growth, they will also require abundant, reliable energy that is available every day, every hour, and every minute of the year. The IBEW has always supported an all-of-the-above approach to clean energy. Nuclear power is crucial to fully capitalize on the economic opportunities that lie ahead.”

“We commend Governor Hochul and NYSERDA for considering advanced nuclear as a key source of clean generation in New York’s energy portfolio,” said Judi Greenwald, executive director for the Nuclear Innovation Alliance. “Nuclear power is proven, firm technology that can complement other sources being pursued in the state like solar and wind. Advanced nuclear offers efficiency and flexibility to help New York meet its climate and energy goals.”

“Embracing zero-emission technologies including advanced nuclear will enable the state to achieve its ambitious climate goals,” said Mario Cilento, president of the New York State AFL-CIO. “These projects must be built, operated, and maintained with robust labor standards and protections that create pathways to the middle class while reducing emissions. Deploying advanced nuclear technologies will have the added benefit of ensuring that New York’s industrial employers can access affordable clean electricity.”

“Deploying new nuclear energy will make New York a hub for new industries, generating billions of dollars in direct investments and many more in indirect and induced economic activity,” said Adam Stein, director of nuclear energy innovation for The Breakthrough Institute. ”However, the state must be proactive, or risk losing opportunities to those that are. By pursuing an innovative consortium-based approach to early nuclear deployment, New York can position itself as an environmental, technological, and economic leader.”

“If New York is to reach its climate goals and create the thousands of good paying, family-supporting union careers that green infrastructure projects can offer, we must explore all forms of clean energy,” said Gary LaBarbera, president of the New York State Building and Construction Trades Council. “This is why we are encouraged to see the state and Governor Hochul support advanced nuclear power. Nuclear projects will open up more pathways to the middle class for our hard-working tradesmen and tradeswomen, and play a key role in generating reliable carbon-free energy to improve the lives of New Yorkers for generations to come.”

Today, the importance of nuclear energy to meet the growing needs of society while combating climate change is well understood among science and engineering disciplines.[iii]

“Modern nuclear power is vital to giving young people the chance for a stable climate,” said James Hansen, director of the Climate Science, Awareness and Solutions Program at Columbia University’s Earth Institute. “New York is fortunate to have a governor with the courage to be honest about what climate leadership means,” continued the former director of NASA’s Goddard Institute.

“Nuclear is one of our greatest assets in the battle against climate change,” added Marikko Fanning, a graduate student at Columbia University and co-president/co-founder of the university’s chapter of Nuclear Is Clean Energy. “By integrating nuclear energy into sustainability studies, we can create the kind of opportunities that come with increased education and awareness in order to make the governor’s vision a reality.”

“To serve projected demand and climate goals, it behooves New York to consider both new large light-water reactors that are available today, as well as smaller advanced reactors currently being developed. Several can be located per site to take advantage of existing transmission infrastructure,” said Andrew S. Whittaker, Distinguished Professor in the Department of Civil, Structural and Environmental Engineering at the University of Buffalo and Chair of the American Society of Civil Engineers’ Nuclear Standards Committee. “A robust development program will support in-state education and training for nuclear-related jobs at academic and vocational institutes, employ tens of thousands from Buffalo to Long Island, and rebuild the industrial base that New York lost in the 70s and 80s.”

However, nuclear is not only a reliable, carbon-free source of energy and an engine for economic growth. It is also compact with the highest energy density, smallest physical footprint, and least reliance on mined materials of any energy source.[iv]

“That allows for the protection of wildlife, habitat and ecosystems, as well as the conservation of agricultural lands integral to upstate New York’s rural heritage,” said Tea Törmänen, a science, energy, and biodiversity specialist with WePlanet-USA.

Spent nuclear fuel is even recyclable, providing a means of creating abundant reliable energy without extraction. That potential is already leading to opportunities in New York.

“Our company is developing revolutionary technologies for converting nuclear waste into clean energy assets, thereby closing the nuclear fuel cycle,” said Carl Perez, chief executive officer of New York-based Exodys Energy. “We applaud the state’s decision to support advanced nuclear as part of its energy roadmap. With its spirit of innovation and commitment to excellence, New York is an ideal research epicenter to develop our nuclear recycling solutions.”

“We are proudly partnering with the U.S. Department of Energy to prove out and deploy state-of-the-art advanced recycling technology that will offer a robust approach to nuclear fuel management and disposition,” said Edward McGinnis, chief executive officer of Curio Energy. ”This is game-changing where there have been concerns about what to do with the ‘waste.’ Curio commits to working with New York and stakeholders to ensure that nuclear energy is pursued in an environmentally responsible, safe, and economic manner.”

“As people overcome outdated misconceptions and learn more, they realize that nuclear power is among the greenest forms of energy on the planet,” said Keith Schue, spokesperson for New York Energy & Climate Advocates.

Indeed, across the country public support for nuclear power continues to grow.[v] That appreciation is greatest in and around the very communities that host reactors today, including those on Lake Ontario where upstate residents experience first-hand the economic benefits of nuclear power and the high-wage, multi-generational, family-sustaining, union jobs it creates. In fact, over 90 percent of residents living in areas with a nuclear plant support nuclear power,[vi] which creates roughly 10 times more on-site jobs per gigawatt of installed capacity than solar.[vii]

“Ensuring the availability, reliability and affordability of clean power is critical to our ability to fully capitalize on this moment of growth across Upstate New York,” said Robert Simpson, president of CenterState and chief executive officer for the Greater Oswego-Fulton Chamber of Commerce. “We applaud the governor for her efforts to modernize and build resilience in our power infrastructure so we can meet demand from the growth of energy-intensive industries. We are also proud to support Constellation Energy in Oswego County as it explores adding new reactors at its complex to generate carbon-free power for New York.”

The state’s leadership in advanced nuclear is receiving national attention as well.

“New York led the way on climate policy in 2016 by being the first state to reward the zero-emission attributes of existing reactors,” said Heather Hoff, co-founder of Mothers for Nuclear, a grassroots organization started the same year. “By supporting the development of advanced nuclear energy, Governor Kathy Hochul has shown once again that New York shares the hope of moms everywhere for a sustainable planet in which nature is protected and our children live healthy, productive lives.”

Significantly, the federal government is a strong advocate for the development of advanced nuclear energy, which enjoys bipartisan support in Congress.[viii] That can be expected to continue in the new administration, which understands the importance of nuclear to economic and energy security.

In the months ahead, NYSERDA will form technical working groups made up of persons with expertise and experience to delve deeper into advanced nuclear technology and explore the set of programs and policies needed to bring this vital resource to fruition.

Working collaboratively with state agencies and authorities, private industry, federal regulators and the Department of Energy, New York is poised to become a national leader in realizing the promise of reliable, carbon-free nuclear power so critical to its future. Business, labor, and environmental leaders committed to good jobs, a robust economy, and effective climate action pledge their support in making that endeavor a success.