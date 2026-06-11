SUNY Investment Announced

ONEONTA—SUNY Oneonta will receive $900,000.00 in Direct State Tax Support in the Fiscal Year 2027 Enacted New York State Budget, part of a $1.6 million investment in the Mohawk Valley region. The new funding reinforces SUNY’s commitment to affordable excellence and expanding student success initiatives and supports the ongoing freeze on resident tuition and broad‑based fees at SUNY’s state‑operated campuses.

According to a press release, this year’s budget brings SUNY’s four‑year total funding increase to nearly $500 million—$7.45 million total to SUNY Oneonta since FY 2023.

“SUNY campuses are engines of opportunity for students and communities across New York, and this year’s state budget strengthens our ability to deliver on SUNY’s mission of affordable excellence,” said SUNY Chancellor John B. King Jr. “Thanks to the leadership of Gov. Hochul and the State Legislature, public higher education remains central to a strong and affordable New York.”

This state investment will help campuses support student success, increase access to high‑quality academic programs, grow research and workforce partnerships, and ensure students graduate prepared to thrive in New York’s economy and contribute to civic life, King said.

Other allocations in the Mohawk Valley Region are: SUNY Cobleskill, $300,000.00 allocated, $3.69 million total since FY 2023; and SUNY Polytechnic Institute, $400,000.00 allocated, $4.47 million total since FY 2023.

“Our SUNY campuses are among the greatest assets in Central New York, providing students with quality, affordable pathways to success while driving innovation, workforce development, and economic growth throughout our region,” said State Assemblyman Brian Miller. “As a member of the Assembly Higher Education Committee, I am pleased to see this investment in institutions in the 122nd Assembly District at SUNY Oneonta and surrounding areas. These resources will help support students, strengthen academic programs, and ensure our campuses remain competitive and accessible for future generations. I will continue working to support our SUNY system and the critical role it plays in our communities.”

SUNY Oneonta President Alberto J. Cardelle added, “Creating accessible, purpose‑driven pathways to higher education for New York students is a collective effort. We are grateful to Gov. Kathy Hochul and the State Legislature for enacting a FY27 budget that strengthens SUNY’s ability to provide affordable, high‑quality education, especially on our campus at SUNY Oneonta.

“By keeping tuition stable, families can focus less on cost and more on finding the campuses and opportunities that will help their students grow academically, thrive personally and professionally, and prepare for a successful life after graduation,” Cardelle said.