Industry, Clean Energy Groups Praise Hochul Nuclear Support

ALBANY—A coalition of business, labor, infrastructure and climate groups released a statement applauding Governor Kathy Hochul’s recent support for advanced nuclear power development. Following Hochul’s State of the State declaration that New York must build a more resilient power grid to support energy-hungry high technology industries, the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority released its final Blueprint for Consideration of Advanced Nuclear Technology. NYSERDA established a two-year process to prepare a Master Plan for Responsible Advanced Nuclear Development. It will also join Constellation Energy’s grant proposal to construct advanced reactors at the Nine Mile Point site in Oswego. Despite a long history of public concern, nuclear energy is statistically the safest major source of electric power once the ecological, health and labor safety risks posed by fossil fuel extraction and burning or mining for green technology materials are factored in. To read the coalition statement, visit https://www.allotsego.com/industry-business-labor-and-clean-energy-advocates-praise-gov-hochul-nyserda-for-supporting-advanced-nuclear/.