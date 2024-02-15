Letter from Gavin Iorizzo

Riverwood Will Be Missed

Hi. My name is Gavin Iorizzo and I’m in 4th grade in Mrs. Reis’ class in Cooperstown, and I think there should be a story on Riverwood on Main Street. It’s the only toy store in town and on February 29 it is sadly leaving. It is going to be moving to Ithaca, New York. I think it’s a loss to the community.

It’s a loss because it will be harder to find cool toys unrelated to baseball. The owner, Todd, is kind and generous. He is also sad to be leaving Cooperstown. If you see him around, give your gratitude to him. He has this cat named Freddie that runs around the store. So go to Riverwood and get your toys, and make sure to say hi to Freddie. I hope you will put this in the paper or spread awareness.

Gavin Iorizzo

Cooperstown