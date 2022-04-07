Jack Yorke wins honors

Milford Central School freshman Jack Yorke has earned recognition as a “Borlaug Scholar” at Cornell University’s New York Youth Institute and a chance to serve as a New York Youth delegate at the World Food Prize annual event in Des Moines, Iowa, later this year.

The Ivy League experience requires high school students to research issues they care about and submit to a panel of Cornell experts and professors a paper proposing their ideas to solve grand challenges. Jack researched and submitted an innovative proposal to solve Food Scarcity and World Hunger and was among those selected as a “Borlaug Scholar.”

The honor is named for American agronomist Normal Ernest Borlaug, who led initiatives worldwide and was awarded multiple honors including the Nobel Peace Prize, the Presidential Medal of Freedom, and the Congressional Gold Medal.