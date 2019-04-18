James Edwin Starbuck, 75; Master Tool Maker In 53 Years At Amphenol

UNADILLA – James Edwin Starbuck, 75, lifetime resident of Unadilla who achieved master tool & die maker status in a 53-year Amphenol career, passed away early Monday morning, April 15, 2019, at Bassett Hospital with his family by his side.

Jim was born on April 20, 1943, in Bainbridge, son of George and Bonnie (Eddins) Starbuck. Following high school, Jim served his country in the Army National Guard for three years.

Following his honorable discharge, he began the apprenticeship program at Amphenol that started him a career that exceeded a half-century. He served as an officer for the Unadilla Police Department for several years, as well as a member of the Unadilla Fire Department.

Jim was a sports enthusiast: he enjoyed fishing and hunting, was an avid golfer, and loved to bowl, a passion he’d begun passing down to his grandchildren.

He was a dedicated father and devoted husband. A faithful member of the Unadilla First United Methodist Church, he was in the choir, served as a church officer, and enjoyed serving his church and community.

He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Elaine (Campbell) Starbuck; daughters: Sheena Starbuck Biddy and her husband, Kevin; and Ashley Starbuck and her husband, Cameron Stahl; four grandchildren: James, Donald, Oliver and Catherine Biddy; brother-in-law, Timothy Green; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Jim was predeceased by his parents, George Coe Starbuck and Bonnie Eileen (Eddins) Starbuck, and by his sister, Barbara Jean Starbuck Green.

A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 27, at the Unadilla United Methodist Church, 170 Main St. Unadilla, NY 13849. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Jim’s memory may be directed to the church. Share memories and condolences with the family online at www.landersfh.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of C.H. Landers Funeral Chapel, Sidney.