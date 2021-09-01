Jane Phillips Bushby February 27, 1927 – August 17, 2021

In Memoriam

“Though she be but little, she is fierce.”

A Midsummer Night’s Dream, William Shakespeare

COOPERSTOWN – Loving wife, daughter, sister, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, cousin, and child of God, Jane Bushby was called home early on the morning of August 17, so very much loved and admired. She will be greatly missed. Born and raised in Atlantic Highlands, New Jersey, to the late Edwin and Kathleen Phillips, she was the great-granddaughter of the renowned (Ford’s Theater) Shakespearean actor Edwin (Varrey) Phillips and wife of fifty years to the late Walter Sparkman “Bush” Bushby.

She was predeceased by her brother Hubert “Bud” Phillips, her brother-in-law Gerald “Jerry” Clark, both of Cooperstown, New York, as well as several beloved cousins. She is survived by her sister Joan Clark and her sister-in-law Amy Phillips, both of Cooperstown, New York; Judith Krumpus of Kinderhook, New York; Jack and Beverly Myers of New Hampshire; dear friend Marcie Cross of Middletown, Delaware; and Ginger Gifford of Cooperstown, New York. Additionally, she is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law Michael and Susan Bushby of Littleton, New Hampshire; Patrick and Catherine Bushby of Chestertown, Maryland; Kelly “Bush” and Toshie Bushby of Yokohama, Japan; Daniel Bushby of Chestertown, Maryland; her grandchildren Kathleen, Timothy, and Christopher Bushby; Michelle Bushby-Nishikawa Ichisugi; Kristin Bushby Morano, Lauren Bushby Oakes, and Davis Patrick Bushby; five great-grandchildren; twenty foster children; and numerous friends she kept close throughout her long and caring life.

Her parting phrase was always the same, “Love ya a bunch.” Final arrangements were made by Pillsbury Phaneuf Funeral Homes. A Catholic mass and celebration of life will be held at an announced later date.