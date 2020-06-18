Janet Bowen, 83; Taught For 37 Years At Edmeston

EDMESTON – Janet M. Bowen, 83, a 37-year Home Economics teacher at Edmeston Central School, passed away at Chestnut Park Rehabilitation & Nursing Center on Wednesday June 17, 2020.

Janet was born on Oct. 22, 1936 in Oneonta, the daughter of the late John D. and Pansy Eller Moore.

A lifetime resident of the area, Janet attended SUNY Albany, and graduated from SUNY Oneonta. While in school, she met the love of her life, Russell. Many hours were spent traveling to see each other while she was in Oneonta, and they could be found dancing almost every Saturday night.

She and Russell married on Aug. 4, 1957, and she began her 37-year career as a Home Economics teacher at Edmeston Central School.

She and Russell travelled extensively, visiting Italy, Greece, Mexico, France, Turkey and England, as well as the Caribbean. She attended West Exeter Methodist Church, and will be remembered as a great cook, loving wife, mother, and grandmother.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a son Ronald in 1974, and two brothers, Frank and Fred Moore.

She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Russell Bowen of Edmeston; her children, David (Heather) Bowen of Myrtle Beach, S.C., Daniel (Bridget) Bowen of Liverpoool, and Bonnie (Darin) Hickling of Edmeston; her grandchildren, Derek Bowen, Brayden Bowen, Yeabsira Bowen, Jackson Bowen, Alexis Slentz, Troy Slentz II, and Ronald Hickling. Also surviving is her twin sister Virginia Higgins of Burlington Flats, along with many nieces and nephews.

A private funeral service will be held on June 20. A celebration of her life will be held this summer at a time to be announced. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the Edmeston Fire Department, or the Edmeston Emergency Squad in loving memory of Janet.

Arrangements are with Delker & Terry Funeral Home, 30 South St., Edmeston.

To send condolences, visit http://www.Delkerterryfh.com or Delker & Terry Funeral Home on Facebook.