Jeffrey E. Hahn, 76, Laurens Former School Superintendent

IN MEMORIAM

LAURENS – Jeffrey E. Hahn of Laurens, a 40-year educator nd former Laurens Central School superintendent, passed away peacefully Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, at his home, with his wife, Corinne, by his side.

He was born Aug. 10, 1944, in Syracuse, the son of the late Edward and Marie (Sheldon) Hahn.

Jeff worked as an educator for more than 40 years. He began his teaching career in Huntington. After serving as Laurens superintendent, he retired as deputy superintendent of ONC BOCES. In retirement, he worked with future teachers at Hartwick College’s Education Department.

While on Long Island, he spent several summers working as a policeman in Northport Harbor.

Jeff generously gave of his time to help others. He was an active member of St. Matthew Lutheran Church, Laurens, and a dedicated organizer and volunteer in its food pantry.

Other organizations in which he was actively involved included the Oneonta Concert Association, Hunger Coalition of Otsego County, Saturday’s Bread, and Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties.

Jeff was a wonderful loving and gentle husband, father, grandfather and father-in-law. Spending time with his family brought him great joy and he adored his seven grandchildren.

In addition to Corinne, his wife of 45 years, Jeff is survived by his children, Jason (Laura) and Kate (Joe); grandchildren, Leo, Ani, Nathalie, Christophe, Jacob, Violette and Pennelope; brother, Richard Hahn; sister, Aletha (Scot) Longley; and many other close family members.

There will be no services at this time. Future plans will be made at the convenience of the family.

For those who wish, memorial contributions may be made to the St. Matthew Lutheran Church Food Pantry, P.O. Box 217, Laurens, NY 13796, in loving memory of Jeffrey Hahn.