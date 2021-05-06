In Memoriam

Jeffrey Robert Milavec, 56, passed away at his home on April 29, 2021 following a courageous three-year battle with cancer surrounded by his loving family.

He was born on January 6, 1965 at AO Fox Hospital, Oneonta, the son of Robert Frank and Nancy (Green) Milavec.

He graduated from Worcester Central School, Class of 1983 and Cobleskill Ag & Tech with an AAS in Agricultural Engineering Class of 1985.

Jeff worked with his father on their dairy farm; later growing crops. He also was the owner of Milhaven Construction. He was known as “Mr. Fix It”; he had a unique ability to figure out the best way to repair/build things, be it construction, electrical, plumbing or mechanical. He worked for Worcester Central School as a bus driver and transportation coordinator. He was a member of the Schenevus Valley Masonic Lodge. He was very proud of his herd of Scottish Highlands, “Coos”.

He is survived by his loving fiancee, Mira Djurdjevich; his daughters, Maci and Malina; step-son, Elijah Dillenbeck; mother, Nancy Milavec; sister, Lauren (Gregg); nieces and nephews Melissa, Marian, Allison, Garrett and Luna; aunts and uncles, Catherine Rooney, Patricia (Charles) Golding, William (Jane) Milavec, Timothy (Barbara) Green and many cousins; special friends, Jim and Mary T. Zaengle and his loyal canine companion, Jax.

He was predeceased by his father Robert; grandparents, paternal, Frank and Mary (Muehl) Milavec, maternal, Shirley and Margaret (Kennedy) Green.

Visitation was held at 6 PM to 8 PM on Tuesday, May 4 at the Heller & Skinner Funeral Home, 155 Main St., Worcester. A private memorial service was held.

A public committal service with a Masonic service at the Elk Creek Cemetery will be announced at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, kindly make donations to the Worcester Emergency Squad, PO Box 191, Worcester, NY 12197, Schenevus/Maryland Emergency Squad, PO Box 80, Schenevus, NY 12197 or

Helios Care, 297 River Street Service Rd., Oneonta, NY 13820.