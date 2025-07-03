Jerry and Sara Rouse Welcome Shoppers to Bob’s Country Store

On June 19, Bob’s Country Store introduced “The Rachel”—turkey, coleslaw, Swiss cheese and thousand island dressing on grilled rye. (Photo provided)

BUSINESS PROFILE

ROSEBOOM

Bob’s Country Store has a strong community history dating back to the early 1900s. Once an established shoe factory and even a feed store, Bob’s now serves as a local deli and neighborhood meeting place.

Bob’s Country Store is much more than a convenient local grocery store. It’s also a place where community members can socialize as they pass by.

Owners Jerry and Sara Rouse bought the store in June 2018, with the intention of keeping the same country charm. Over the past eight years, the deli has undergone the biggest transformation. Jerry and Sara have not only upgraded the deli with new equipment and design—adding a grill area for hot sandwiches—but have also added a new menu, including breakfast sandwiches and daily lunch specials.

Jerry has added new beer inventory to satisfy the community’s beverage preferences, as well.

“With more than 40 different varieties, there is something for everyone,” he said.

On the store shelves, shoppers you can find anything their pantry might need as well as a selection dedicated to local products, including grass-fed beef from Roseboom’s own Katyjo Acres, honey, its own blend of Stagecoach Coffee, “Bob’s Blend,” and maple syrup from Sap-n-Tap, just to name a few.

Jerry is the face of the store today. If you need a smile or a good chat, he said he “is always up for a conversation.”

“There is a smile around every corner, and in the deli you will also find the dedicated staff that help support the store every day,” Jerry added.

Today, Bob’s Country Store continues its history of a being a strong community presence and gathering place.

“We like to think of the store as the locals’ place,” Jerry said.