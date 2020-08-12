Jeter’s Helmet Among ’20 Inductee Highlights

COOPERSTOWN – The Yankees helmet Derek Jeter wore when he recorded his 3,000th career hit on July 9, 2011, is among featured items on the “2020 Inductees Exhibit,” now open at the Baseball Hall of Fame.

On display through 2021, the third-floor exhibit features one display for each 2020 inductee, whose actual Induction was delayed by the coronavirus threat until next year.

Other highlights include:

A timeline of Marvin Miller’s career as the executive director of the Major League Baseball Players Association

Ted Simmons’ 1982 American League championship ring won as a member of the Brewers

A Rockies jersey worn by Larry Walker in 1998 when he led the National League with a .363 batting average

The Hall of Fame is open daily from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Timed admission tickets are available for purchase at baseballhall.org/reopening, first-come, first-served basis.