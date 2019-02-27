Jill Basile Announces

Otsego County Board Campaign

ONEONTA – Announcing her intent to establish an annual budget allocation specifically toward animal care, Jill Basile, a resident of Oneonta’s Seventh Ward, will run for the Otsego County Board of Representatives in the 14th District, a seat currently held by Lizabeth Shannon.

An alumni of Oneonta High School, Basile earned a Bachelors degree in Business Administration from SUNY Cobleskill and a Master’s Degree in Student Affairs Administration from SUNY Binghamton.

Since returning to Oneonta after college, Basile has worked at Family Planning of South Central NY, Hartwick College, Opportunities for Otsego Violence Intervention Program, Coordinator of the Child Advocacy Center for Otsego County and SUNY Delhi. Jill is involved in her community, serving as a Board of Directors Member, Secretary, for Susquehanna SPCA, Director of the Oneonta RIF (Reading is Fundamental Program), INC. and a member of the Future for Oneonta Foundation Properties of Merit Committee.

Basile has said that wants to continue to serve the community she has grown up in by listening to the constituents in the 14th district and working proactively to make our community a better place. Basile said she is hopeful to see young families move to our district and work with the City of Oneonta to entice families to stay in the community. With tourism in our County continuing to grow, focus on how the city of Oneonta can benefit from this and keep tourism money working for us.

The owner of five animals, four of them rescues, Basile has said she wants to establish an county annual budget to help aid and proactively address animal care and control issues, including municipal dog control and shelter services, trap-neuter-return programs for feral cat populations, and animal cruelty and hoarding cases.

Basile and her husband, Vinny, have grown up in Oneonta and have called the 14th District their home since 2012. The couple has a son.