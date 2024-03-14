Joe Torre Elected Vice-Chairman of NBHoF Board

Inductee Joe Torre gives his induction speech during the National Baseball Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on Sunday, July 27, 2014. (Photo by Heather Ainsworth/MLB Photos)

ORLANDO, FL—The National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum’s Board of Directors has elected Joe Torre as vice-chairman. Torre’s selection was announced on Monday, March 11.

Torre, elected to the Hall of Fame in 2014 and appointed to the board in 2023, fills a position previously held by Joe Morgan from 2000 until his passing in 2020.

“Joe Torre is universally respected throughout baseball, and his passion for the Hall of Fame has been unwavering during his career as a player, manager, and executive, and as a member of the Hall of Fame Class of 2014,” said Jane Forbes Clark, chairman of the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum. “Joe’s leadership skills will help the board continue to keep the Hall of Fame relevant and dynamic.”

Born July 18, 1940 in Brooklyn, Torre signed with the Milwaukee Braves in 1959. A little more than a year later, he was in the big leagues. By 1963, Torre had earned the full-time job behind the plate in Milwaukee and was named to the first of nine All-Star Games.

Torre won the 1971 National League Most Valuable Player Award with the Cardinals and finished his playing career with a .297 batting average, 252 home runs, and 2,342 hits. He managed the Mets for five seasons starting in 1977 and later skippered the Braves and Cardinals. Then, following the 1995 season, Torre took over as manager of the Yankees, leading New York to four World Series titles from 1996 to 2000. The Yankees qualified for the postseason in each of Torre’s 12 seasons as manager, winning 10 AL East titles and six AL pennants to go along with the four World Series championships.

After 12 seasons as manager of the Yankees, Torre skippered the Dodgers for three years from 2008 to 2010, leading L.A. to two NL West crowns. His final total of 2,326 wins ranks fifth all-time, and his four World Series wins are tied for fourth.

Following his managerial career, Torre joined Major League Baseball’s front office, where he was active in several roles as one of baseball’s most trusted voices.

“It is a privilege to serve on the Hall of Fame’s Board of Directors and I’m honored to assume the role of vice-chairman of this incredible institution,” Torre said. “The Hall of Fame is special; it stands alone as a place to celebrate our game and all the people who have contributed to its greatness.”

In addition to Board Chairman Jane Forbes Clark, whose grandfather, Stephen C. Clark, founded the Hall of Fame, the Hall of Fame’s Board of Directors also includes: Treasurer Kevin Moore, Paul Beeston, Craig Biggio, Bill DeWitt, Tom Glavine, Ken Griffey Jr., Ken Kendrick, Rob Manfred, Arte Moreno, Jerry Reinsdorf, Cal Ripken Jr., Harvey Schiller, Ozzie Smith and Thomas Tull. Complete bios on board members can be found at www.baseballhall.org/museum/board-of-directors.