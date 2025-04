Letter from Waldo Johnston

The Poetry of Our National Debt

Consider the math. If we reimburse our treasury at the rate of $186,000.00 per second, the speed of light, it will take more than six years to reduce our current $36 trillion debt to zero.

With our 36 trillion-dollar debt growing

And our 6 billion-dollar daily fees never slowing,

We can postpone foreclosure

By reducing exposure

Or cringe as we keep over-owing.

Waldo Johnston

Vero Beach, FL and Cooperstown