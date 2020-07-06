Joseph K. Brennan, 85; Navy Veteran Joined Worcester Legion

WORCESTER – Joseph K. Brennan, 85, passed June 30, 2020 at Albany Medical Center after a short illness.

Joseph was born March 26, 1935, in The Bronx, the son of Mae McLoughlin and Joseph Brennan.

He served in the Navy from 1952 to 1960, his most significant assignment being on the USS Lowry DD-770. He was awarded the National Defense Service Medal, Korean Medal, UN Medal and China Service Medal.

He was part of the Worcester community for over 20 years and a member of the American Legion.

He was known as a fun-loving Irishman, who loved to sing and have a good time. Joe will be remembered for his smile, and his unforgettable renditions of Danny Boy and the Lord’s Prayer. He will be having a wonderful party in heaven with family and friends lost over the years. He will be truly missed by many.

He is predeceased by his son, Kevin and daughter, Colleen.

He is the beloved companion to Nan Canady. A father, grandfather, Pop-Pop and Pappa Joe and Great grandpa and friend to many he held dear to his heart.

There was a private graveside service at Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, Schuylerville.

In lieu of flowers or donation, contributions can be made to the Worcester Emergency Squad, P.O. Box 191, Worcester NY 12197.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to, www.hellerskinnerfh.com, the website of Heller & Skinner Funeral Home, Worcester, NY