Joseph R. McCullion, 77; Cooperstown Man Decorated Vietnam Vet AAA

COOPERSTOWN – Joseph Raymond McCullion, 77, a decorated Vietnam War veteran, passed away on June 30, 2020.

He was born May 28, 1943 in Tampa, Fla.

Joseph was a kind, loving, compassionate man. He loved his New York sports teams – the Yankees, Rangers and Giants. He was a lifelong fan of all three.

Joe enlisted in the Army after high school. He was awarded a Purple Heart with an Oak Leaf Cluster and a Bronze Star for his bravery in the Vietnam Conflict.

Joe will be greatly missed by his family, brothers, Robert (Paula) and Richard; sister, Patricia Hill; cousins; nieces (spouses); grand-nieces; and special friend, Joyce.

Joe was predeceased by our parents, Francis Sr. and Charlotte and our brother, Francis Jr.

We thank the doctors and nurses at Bassett Hospital for their care and kindness and all the staff at Cooperstown Center for their care.

A private service was held, with interment in Holmdel Cemetery in Holmdel, N.J.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.lhpfuneralhome.com, the website of Oneonta’s only family-owned funeral home, Lewis, Hurley & Pietrobono Funeral Home at 51 Dietz St.