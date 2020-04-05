Julia Fassett, Retired CV, Fort Plain Teacher

EAST SPRINGFIELD – Julia A. Fassett, a retired Cherry Valley and Fort Plain teacher, died peacefully in her sleep at home on Friday, April 3, 2020.

She was born in 1926, in Schenectady, the daughter of Emilo and Rose Parillo Genovesi.

On June 24, 1951, she married Kenneth L. Fassett of East Springfield at St. Thomas Church in Cherry Valley.

She graduated from Nott Terrace High School in Schenectady. She earned BA and MA degrees from the State University at Albany.

Julia taught social studies, Latin and the humanities in Cherry Valley, Averill Park, and for 20 years at Fort Plain Central School. She retired from teaching in 1985.

Julia was a member of the New York State Retired Teachers Association and Upper Montgomery Retired Teachers Association, in which she held positions of secretary and vice president. She was a member of the alumni association of the University of Albany and a member of Psi Gamma sorority.

She was a founding member of the Springfield bridge club. Julia was a member of the bereavement committee at St. Mary’s Church, Cooperstown, where she was a member.

In her retirement, she volunteered at Bassett Hospital, Hyde Hall and the Cherry Valley Museum. An avid reader, Julia was a member of the Springfield book discussion club. Her children and grandchildren were her first priority. Her joys also included listening to classical music and attending the opera.

Survivors include her husband, Kenneth; sons, Eugene Fassett and daughter-in-law Susan of Lima and David Fassett of Cazenovia; daughter, Lisa McDearmon of East Springfield; five grandchildren, Bethany, Brenden and Joshua McDearmon and Hayden and Garrett Fassett. She is also survived by a niece, two nephews and great-nephews and nieces.

Julia’s brother, Joseph Genovesi and her son, James Edward Fassett, predeceased her. James was an engineering student at Clarkson University.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, a private burial will take place in the Springfield Cemetery. A Mass of the Resurrection and memorial service will be held when it is safely possible.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the James E. Fassett Scholarship Fund, c/o the Office of Institutional Scholarships, Clarkson University, Potsdam, NY 13676.