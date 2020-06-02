‘Justice For George Floyd’ Rally Planned in Cooperstown

COOPERSTOWN – Following the outpouring of support at the Oneonta “Justice for George Floyd” rally, a second such protest has been scheduled for Cooperstown at 1 p.m. Sunday, June 7 in front of the Otsego County Courthouse.

“I was approached by my friend Maria Noto to help organize the protest,” said Village Trustee MacGuire Benton, who was at Sunday’s protest. “And I never say no to social justice.”

Face masks will be required, and social distancing enforced wherever possible. Protesters are encouraged to bring signs, and Benton said that donations will be collected for the Oneonta Area NAACP and the ACLU.

“Protest is important, but we need to take actionable, concrete steps,” he said. “And The NAACP and ACLU take those steps every day.”

Rev. LaDana Clark is scheduled to speak, and additional speakers will be announced as they are confirmed, said Benton.

“This protest is about solidarity,” he said. “It’s inspirational, and it’s necessary.”