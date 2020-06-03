Karen Sullivan To Retire As Director Of Planning

COOPERSTOWN – Karen Sullivan, director of the county Planning Department, will retire at the end of the month, county board Chairman David Bliss, R-Cooperstown/Town of Middlefield, announced a few minutes ago.

An Oneonta native (her maiden name was Laskaris), she joined the Planning Department in 2006, and succeeded Terry Bliss on his retirement in 2013. She previously had been with the Delaware County Planning Department.

A graduate of SUNY Oneonta, she later received a landscaping degree from Alfred University.