Kathleen Hungerford, 64; ‘Mom Away From Home’ To SUNY Students

MORRIS – Kathleen L. Hungerford, 64, of Morris, a “mom away from home” for SUNY Oneonta students during 20 years working for the campus food service, passed away unexpectedly at her home on Tuesday, Aug. 13, with her fur babies by her side.

Kathy was born in Sidney, the daughter of Richard and Marion (Edwards) Tracy. Kathy graduated from Morris Central School in 1974. She lived in Otego for many years, before returning to her hometown of Morris in 2002. Kathy married Dale A. Hungerford on Aug. 1, 2009.

At SUNY Oneonta, she should to provide students with comfort and love to help them feel less homesick. She would dress up for every holiday and decorate the dining hall.

In the community, everyone looked forward to seeing her home decorated to the max for every season.

Following her retirement, she enjoyed working as a substitute aide at Morris Central School. She loved working with children of all ages. Kathy was known for volunteering wherever she was needed. She spent many years serving as a Girl Scout leader, cheer mom, and enthusiastic sideline supporter. She was also a member of the Morris American Legion Auxiliary.

Kathy loved to cook and bake anything and everything and especially enjoyed hosting holiday dinners. She had a strong love for animals; especially her dogs, Bullet and Thor. She was passionate about rescuing animals. She would have rescued them all if she could. She recently became involved with volunteering at fundraisers for Super Heroes in Ripped Jeans, a local animal shelter.

kathy had a contagious smile that brightened everyone’s day and was full of life, even up to her last moments on earth. Above all, Kathy loved her grandchildren. They were the light of her life and she enjoyed spending time with them every chance she could.

Kathy is survived by her husband Dale; her daughters, Michelle (Roy) Condon, Wendy (Darrell) Moore and Megann (Chad) Dipippo; her brothers Edward (Dara) Tracy, Leon (Janet) Tracy, Daniel (Bonnie) Tracy and Michael Tracy; her sister Susan Prock; and her grandchildren: Aiden, Noah, Ella and Isaac Moore; Chase, Devan and Mason Dipippo; and Jade Hungerford. Kathy loved everyone. She leaves behind many nieces, nephews, cousins, neighbors, and close friends, all of whom she cared deeply about.

Kathy is predeceased by her parents, Richard and Marion Tracy, her son Michael Whitmore, her granddaughter Alyssa Moore, and her mother in law Marian Whitmore, with whom she shared a special connection.

Calling hours will be 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday, Aug. 19, at the Johnston Funeral Home of Morris. A private grave side service will be held at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Kathy’s memory to Super Heroes in Ripped Jeans 697 Winney Hill Rd. Oneonta, NY 13808 or www.superherosirj.org. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.johnstonfh.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Johnston Funeral Home of Morris.