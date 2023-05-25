Katz: Local Businesses Give in Support of Library

Keith Gulla and John Walker, shown here with Bowie, are among the business owners who supported the Village Library of Cooperstown and Friends of the Village Library during this year’s National Library Lovers’ campaign. (Photo provided)

Letter from Karen Katz

The Friends of the Village Library would like to extend their thanks to the community and all of the local businesses who supported this year’s National Library Lovers’ campaign in February.

The campaign featured a full month of activities and events designed to bring awareness to and support of the Village Library of Cooperstown. More than 25 local businesses supported this year’s campaign by hanging posters—designed by local artist Peg Donahue—creating promotional items and offering discounts throughout the month.

Willis Monie Books offered a special discount coupon for the month of February and Stagecoach Coffee showcased literary themed specialty drinks throughout the month.

For the second year in a row, The Landmark Inn generously donated a percentage of proceeds from their literary-themed rooms during the month of February. Inn owners Keith Gulla and John Walker presented FoVL with a check for $200.00 in support of the library’s role in the community providing access to information and resources, promoting literacy and education, encouraging lifelong learning, and serving as a community gathering place.

The Local Bird designed and printed a limited-edition “Booked All Day” Village Library tote bag to celebrate, which was on sale through the month of April. Fifty percent of each bag sale went back to FOVL. In total, The Local Bird donated $444.00 directly to FoVL as part of this campaign, and shop owners Karl Benner and Megan Haggerty hope to do it again next year.

For more information on the mission of Friends of the Village Library, visit https://libraries.4cls.org/cooperstown/friends-of-the-village-library/libraryloversmonth/.

Karen Katz

President

Friends of the Village Library