News Briefs: January 4, 2024

‘The League’ Kicks Off Season

COOPERSTOWN—The Film Society of Cooperstown’s sixth season will begin on Wednesday, January 10 with the 2023 movie “The League,” a documentary about the Negro League in the first half of the 20th century. The story is told with recently-unearthed archival footage and never-before-seen interviews with legendary players like Satchel Paige and Buck O’Neil. “The League” explores Black baseball as an economic, social, and cultural pillar of Black communities and a stage for some of the greatest athletes in the history of the game. The movie screening is intended to pair with the Baseball Hall of Fame’s new exhibit, “The Souls of the Game: Voices of Black Baseball,” which will open in the spring. Hall of Fame President Josh Rawitch will be a special guest at the screening.

Supported by the Friends of the Village Library, this season’s Film Society of Cooperstown lineup was curated by Hall of Fame researcher and writer Bill Francis and Jeff Katz, author and executive director of the Community Foundation of Otsego County. All movies will be shown in the ballroom at Village Hall (22 Main Street) at 7 p.m., unless otherwise noted. Candy will be provided by Tin Bin Alley. After “The League,” the schedule is as follows:

Wednesday, January 24 will feature “Air” (2023), with special guest Keith Gulla, former North America communications director at Converse and co-owner of The Landmark Inn. “Barbie” (2023) will begin at 6 p.m. on Friday, February 2 as part of the Winter Carnival. “Pollock” (2015) will be shown on Wednesday, February 21, featuring special guest Eva Davy, the film’s scenic artist. “Devotion” (2022) is scheduled for Wednesday, March 6 and will feature special guest Chris Hand, its assistant art director and set designer. The season will conclude with “Border Radio” (1987) on Wednesday, March 20. Co-star Chris Shearer will be the guest. For more information, visit the Film Society of Cooperstown Facebook page or e-mail FilmSocietyCooperstown@gmail.com.

Waterfowl Census Is Jan. 14

ONEONTA—The New York State Ornithological Association’s statewide waterfowl count will take place on Sunday, January 14, and Delaware-Otsego Audubon Society will coordinate participation in the local area. The survey area includes Otsego Lake, the Susquehanna River above Unadilla, the Unadilla River, Cannonsville Reservoir, the West Branch Delaware River and other locations. It will involve surveying waterways to identify and count waterfowl species to assist the Department of Environmental Conservation in their management efforts. Anyone interesting in volunteering with the census may contact Andy Mason at (607) 267-8491 or at AndyMason@earthling.net.

Smithy Announces Classes

COOPERSTOWN—The Smithy Clay Studio announced its lineup of winter classes for adults and children on Sunday, December 17. There will be a six-week beginner class for children ages 6-10 on Tuesdays from January 9 to February 13. There are also various levels of adult classes and workshops on offer during the early months of 2024. For more information on programming or to sign up, visit www.smithyarts.org.

Octet Challenge Underway

OTSEGO COUNTY—Otsego Outdoors released its Winter Octet Challenge on Thursday, December 21. The new challenge, which is the 12th seasonal octet since the program began in 2021, will run through Monday, March 18. More than 900 people have participated in earlier challenges.

“We anticipate having someone be the 1,000th octeter during this challenge and will do something special to mark the occasion,” said Otsego 2000 Program and Communications Manager Peg Odell. Otsego Outdoors is a collaborative program of Otsego 2000, the Otsego Land Trust, the Otsego County Conservation Association and the Butternut Valley Alliance.

“Sometimes, we are tempted to cuddle under a blanket and avoid the outdoors during these cold winter months, but I encourage you to bundle up and join the Winter Octet,” said OCCA Assistant Director Shelby MacLeish. “I love exploring in wintertime as the world changes daily, and each hike brings something new to see and explore.”

For the Winter Octet, participants can choose eight of the 13 featured trails around the county. There is also a “choose your own” option that includes any outdoor activity. After completing the octet, they will receive a special embroidered Winter Octet patch, a 2024 patch and a waterproof sticker.

Learn more at https://otsegooutdoors.org/.