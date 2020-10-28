Kenneth M. Dibble, 71; Carpenter, Local Sports Fan, Family Man

HARTWICK – Kenneth Myron Dibble, Jr., 71, a retired union carpenter, local sports fan and family man, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, at his home in Hartwick.

He was born Jan. 22, 1949, in Cooperstown, one of seven children of Kenneth Myron Dibble, Sr. and Marietta Tabor Dibble.

After graduating from Cooperstown High School, Ken was employed in the construction/carpentry business for nearly 50 years, including as a Union Carpenter with Carpenters Local 277, all while passing on his carpentry skills to a younger generation.

In later years he worked for a time at the former Otsego Manor in Cooperstown.

Ken grew up excelling in numerous sports, including football, basketball and baseball, and he was not shy about letting you know that. He continued this love of sports throughout his life by supporting local high school teams, spending time on the golf course, hunting and umpiring numerous softball leagues.

In later years, you could always find Ken working around his home: gardening, mowing the lawn (because no one else was allowed to), working in his pole barn, and tinkering with his beloved Jeep. In most recent years you knew you could find him on the couch, remote in hand, Max by his side, watching one of numerous Alaska-based reality shows.

For all of those that knew Ken, they knew that family was the most important part of his life. Family reunions on Dibble Mtn, Dibble Open golf tournaments, “The Dibble Mtn Band” that would make their yearly appearance at Hartwick Days, volleyball tournaments, BBQs … all centered around family. He even spent some of his later days building an addition on to the family home to help make family gatherings more special.

Ken is survived by his wife of 42 years, Jean M. Dibble of Hartwick; a son, Scott Dibble of Richfield Springs; three daughters, Darcy Dibble of Milford, Jennifer Dibble of Hartwick and Danielle Dibble of Oneonta; six grandchildren, Brandon and Jayson Morning, Timothy, Abigail and Tess Clapper and Kenneth Dibble; and two great grandchildren. He is further survived by five brothers, Robert, David Bernard, Gregory, Kevin and Dennis. And one sister, Eloise Gravelding, who loved her brother dearly and checked on him daily. Ken is also survived by his former wife, Kathleen Powers Stiefel, and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was predeceased by his parents.

In keeping with Ken’s wishes, there will be no services. For now, please remember the times you spent with him, smile, and know that he is at peace.

One way to remember Ken would be to make a memorial donation to his favorite charity, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Connell, Dow & Deysenroth Funeral Home in Cooperstown.