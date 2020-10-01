KLINE: Law-Abiding Citizens, Criminals Different

LETTER from CHEYENNE KLINE

To the Editor:

I was born and raised in Otsego County. My whole family are hunters, and therefore we all own firearms. My siblings and myself were taught at a young age and learned how to use them properly. I am a gun owner and hunter now.

It is our Constitutional right to own and bear arms.

I have taken safety courses that are required to hunt and also obtain my pistol permit. I wish to be as self-sufficient as possible, whether that means feed myself or protect myself if I absolutely must.

There are many women who feel the same way as I do about firearms. Especially when it comes

to self-protection.

According the NRA: “In July 2020, ‘A Girl & A Gun’ conducted a survey of more than 6,000 members to specifically focus on women’s reasons and interests. Results showed that 43 percent of women joined AG&AG to practice self-defense skills, and 92 percent were in the process of obtaining or already had acquired their concealed or open carry permits.

“This complemented the NSSF survey data that 25 percent of first-time buyers had already taken some form of firearms-safety course and 63 percent inquired about taking a firearms safety course in the near future.”

When I took my pistol-permit course, there were many women present who were interested in being able to conceal and carry for that exact reason. In my opinion, it would be a huge advantage if more women would own a firearm.

Did you know? One in four women age 18 and older in the U.S. have been the victim of severe physical violence in their lifetimes. This is absolutely mind-blowing and uncalled for. I have been in scary situations where I felt so unsafe that I had to get an order of protection, and even still he broke that. I will not fear for my life and safety again, because if it means life or death I will protect myself.

I understand people’s concern about gun laws, but people such as myself who own guns are not the people causing the turmoil. The criminals do not go through legal ways to obtain their firearms.

The Governor is adding to the Safe Act, and I can promise this will not help in the ways some people think.

The people who are causing the mass shootings and whatnot are different than us hunters and country folk. We follow the laws and go through the proper procedures to buy and own a firearm. Firearms are a way of life for us, not to mention our Second Amendment Right!

I am very pleased to be part of the Otsego County 2AS Grassroots Organization. We collected thousands of signatures from many 2AS supporters in Otsego County who wish to show the state representatives that we would like them to make a stand for our right.

CHEYENNE KLINE

Edmeston