Letter from Adrian Kuzminski

More Thoughts on that Editorial

Your editorial of February 5, 2026, “. . . Ahead of the Curve,” concludes by reminding us that “whether we like it or not—whether we agree or not—the United States has immigration laws and ICE is charged with enforcing those laws. There are clearly bad actors on both sides of this issue.” The issue, I would think, is the Fourth Amendment, which is short enough and important enough to cite in full: “The right of the people to be secure in their persons, houses, papers, and effects, against unreasonable searches and seizures, shall not be violated, and no Warrants shall issue, but upon probable cause, supported by Oath or affirmation, and particularly describing the place to be searched, and the persons or things to be seized.”

The Otsego County sheriff is not required to enforce immigration laws, but he is required to uphold the Constitution, which at some point he must have pledged to do. That ICE and other federal immigration authorities have been systematically violating the Fourth Amendment in their operations is self-evident to an overwhelming majority of Americans who have eyes to see.

By formally associating with ICE, the sheriff gives tacit approval to unconstitutional police-state tactics. It would be courageous for him to change his mind. I would like to see our sheriff put the Constitution first. I understand his fear that this may result in local ICE operations that could disturb the peace. But should the local peace be disturbed, I would also hope that our sheriff and local and state law enforcement would be ready to restore order, and not tolerate unconstitutional violence in our communities.

Adrian Kuzminski

Fly Creek