‘La Traviata,’ ‘Showboat’ Tickets

On Sale For Glimmerglass Festival

COOPERSTOWN – Tickets for The Glimmerglass Festival’s 2019 season are now on sale.

The Glimmerglass Festival’s 2019 season mainstage productions include Kern’s “Show Boat,” Verdi’s “La traviata,” Corigliano’s “The Ghosts of Versailles” and the world premiere of Jeanine Tesori and Tazewell Thompson’s “Blue.”

The mainstage productions run in rotation July 6 through Aug. 24 in the Alice Busch Opera Theater, with tickets starting at $26 for adults and $10 for youths 12 and younger.

In addition to the mainstage productions, the 2019 season features guests such as author Ta-Nehisi Coates, Tony Award-winner Christine Ebersole and Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

The 2019 season also features Benjamin Britten’s youth opera “Noah’s Flood,” featuring the Glimmerglass Festival Youth Chorus at the Cooperstown High School Auditorium.

The festival also presents performances and events in the Pavilion next to the theater, including a new adaptation of Tchaikovsky’s “The Queen of Spades.” Other events include literary conversations with renowned writers Dana Spiotta and Paul Muldoon, two gospel concerts, and performances from principal and young artists performing in the 2019 season.

Subscriptions are on sale in two-, three- and four-show packages. For a complete listing of Festival events and to purchase tickets, visit www.glimmerglass.org or call the company’s Box Office at (607) 547-2255, Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Glimmerglass’ Alice Busch Opera Theater is located at 7300 State Highway 80.