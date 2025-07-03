Advertisement. Advertise with us

Letter from Carole L. Lachance

Grant Facilitates New Program

The Otsego County Council of Senior Citizens would like to express its gratitude and much appreciation to the Otsego County Community Events for the grant awarded to its new program: “The Men’s Shed.” This grant made possible the purchase of needed equipment and tools, which encourages OCCSC members to gather and construct items for use in the community.

Carole L. Lachance
Board Member of OCCSC and
Director, Connections at Clark Sports Center

