TIME OUT OTSEGO for MONDAY, March 9

Irish Dancing Demonstration

DANCE—12:45 p.m. Irish Dancing. Featuring student and adult performers. Presented by the Quigley Academy of Irish Dance and members of the Iona Troupe. Connections at Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. connectionsatcsc@gmail.com or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=10237050446032087&set=gm.3006198206255778&idorvanity=1197122360496714

EXERCISE CLASS—9 a.m. Free; all welcome. Held each Monday and Thursday. Strawberry Hall, Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1074353188166688&set=a.418484840420196

STORY TIME—9:30 a.m. Staff share stories, activities and play. Held Mondays through Thursdays. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

CONNECTIONS—10:15 a.m. to noon. Chess with Pete Mateunas. Learn the game in a one-on-one setting. Held at 10:15 a.m. each Monday. Connections at Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. connectionsatcsc@gmail.com or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=10236547779425736&set=g.1197122360496714

LIBRARY—10:30 a.m. “Headstart Storytime.” Kinney Memorial Library, 3140 County Highway 11, Hartwick. (607) 293-6600 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1326405276180504&set=pcb.1326409482846750

CONNECTIONS—11 a.m. “Senior Walk/Cornhole.” Held Mondays and Thursdays. Connections at Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. connectionsatcsc@gmail.com or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=10236693252822480&set=pcb.2981702035372062

SENIOR MEALS—Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal Monday-Friday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $11 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of ziti with meatballs, Italian-blend vegetables, Italian bread and cookies. (607) 547-6454 or https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

• 11:30 a.m. Each Monday-Friday. Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell Street, Oneonta.

• Noon. Each Monday and Wednesday. Cherry Valley Facilities Corporation Café, 2 Genesee Street, Cherry Valley.

CONNECTIONS—12:45 p.m. Bluegrass Circle Jam Session. Connections at Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. connectionsatcsc@gmail.com or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=10237129397085814&set=pcb.3009857549223177

YOUTH—1 p.m. “Homeschool Hangout.” Held each Monday. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

WORKSHOP—1:30-3:30 p.m. “Energy Education Weatherization Workshop.” Free; registration required. Presented by the Mohawk Valley Region Clean Energy Hub. Montgomery County Office Building, 20 Park Street, Fonda. (315) 736-3394 ext. 260 or https://www.mohawkvalleyenergychoices.org/events/montgomery-county-weatherization-workshop

ADULT EDUCATION—1:30-2:30 p.m. “What Is Essential Tremor?” Presented by Dolores Rothwell, describing essential tremor and its effect on speech, motor control, and possible causes. Fees may apply; registration required. Center for Continuing Adult Learning, 31 Maple Street, Oneonta. (607) 441-7370 or https://www.ccaloneonta.org/

TAXES—6-8 p.m. “Free Tax Preparation.” Get taxes prepared and filed free of charge by IRS-certified volunteers. Held from 6-8 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays through 4/15 (except on 3/16 and 3/17). 2nd Floor, Golisano Hall, Hartwick College, 1 Hartwick Drive, Oneonta. (607) 431-4338 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1239696448336756&set=pcb.25622099120756290

POTTERY—6-9 p.m. “Exploring the Potter’s Wheel.” Fees apply; registration required. Held Mondays. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8671 or https://smithy-clay-studio.jumbula.com/january-february-2026

LIBRARY—6:30 p.m. Board Meeting. Edmeston Free Library, 26 East Street, Edmeston. (607) 965-8208 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1333654998796092&set=a.544469607714639

