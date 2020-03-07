Home › AllOTSEGO | Breaking News | Sports › LADY HAWKEYES HEAD TO STATES LADY HAWKEYES HEAD TO STATES 03/07/2020 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News, Sports CCS Tops Weedsport, 58-37 LADY HAWKEYES HEAD TO STATES Class C Title Comes To Coop The CCS Lady Hawkeyes hoist the Section III banner after winning the Class C title a few minutes ago at Onondaga Community College, Syracuse. The girls go on to the state tournament next weekend in Binghamton. The CCS boys play for the section title this afternoon, also at OCC. (Ian Austin/AllOTSEGO.com)