By: Jim Kevlin  03/07/2020  12:50 pm
AllOTSEGO | Breaking News | SportsLADY HAWKEYES HEAD TO STATES

LADY HAWKEYES HEAD TO STATES

 03/07/2020    AllOTSEGO, Breaking News, Sports

CCS Tops Weedsport, 58-37

LADY HAWKEYES

HEAD TO STATES

Class C Title Comes To Coop

The CCS Lady Hawkeyes hoist the Section III banner after winning the Class C title a few minutes ago at Onondaga Community College, Syracuse. The girls go on to the state tournament next weekend in Binghamton. The CCS boys play for the section title this afternoon, also at OCC. (Ian Austin/AllOTSEGO.com)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.