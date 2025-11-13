Land of the Free and Home of the Brave
COOPERSTOWN—Around 100 people braved the season’s first sticking snow on Tuesday, November 11 to celebrate Veterans Day in Cooperstown. Starting at the Veterans Club on Main Street, a parade of veterans, emergency vehicles and service people, and supporters marched to the World War I monument on Pine Boulevard. There, the crowd witnessed a musical performance, speeches, a gun salute and the retiring of an American flag. Veterans were then offered free lunch at the Vets Club. David Sanford is pictured in the foreground. Additional photos are included below.