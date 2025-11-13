Advertisement. Advertise with us

Photo by Eric Santomauro-Stenzel

Land of the Free and Home of the Brave

COOPERSTOWN—Around 100 people braved the season’s first sticking snow on Tuesday, November 11 to celebrate Veterans Day in Cooperstown. Starting at the Veterans Club on Main Street, a parade of veterans, emergency vehicles and service people, and supporters marched to the World War I monument on Pine Boulevard. There, the crowd witnessed a musical performance, speeches, a gun salute and the retiring of an American flag. Veterans were then offered free lunch at the Vets Club. David Sanford is pictured in the foreground. Additional photos are included below.

(Photo by Eric Santomauro-Stenzel)
(Photo by Eric Santomauro-Stenzel)
(Photo by Eric Santomauro-Stenzel)

Related Articles

Keck Retires After Decades with Cooperstown Village

Keck Retires After Decades with Cooperstown Village By ERIC SANTOMAURO-STENZELCOOPERSTOWN Albert “Al” Keck has retired from the Village of Cooperstown after having served in several roles, most recently as village assessor. Village officials celebrated his service at a gathering before the regularly scheduled board meeting on October 27. “The people in the Village of Cooperstown are basically the most good-tempered, intelligent, hardworking people I’ve ever worked with in my life,” Keck, 82, told AllOtsego. “And that’s the truth in every administration. I would say that there were no slackers in any respect.” Keck got his start with the village in…
November 13, 2025

Gilbertsville Ceremony Honors Veterans at Butternut Valley Grange

American Legion Post 1339 and American Legion Auxiliary Unit 1339 hosted a Veterans Day ceremony on Sunday, November 9 at the Butternut Valley Grange in Gilbertsville. Approximately 50 people attended. The tightly organized program with numerous components was presided over by Auxiliary President Anne Sebeck.…
November 13, 2025

Dems Oust Incumbents from Three County Board Seats

In the half dozen contested races for seats on the Otsego County Board of Representatives, all six of which are currently held by Republicans, incumbents won only three. The board will be split seven Republicans to seven Democrats. However, because of the county’s weighted voting system, where each representative’s vote share is dependent on their district’s population, Republicans will retain a slim majority.…
November 13, 2025

