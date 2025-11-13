Land of the Free and Home of the Brave

Keck Retires After Decades with Cooperstown Village By ERIC SANTOMAURO-STENZELCOOPERSTOWN Albert “Al” Keck has retired from the Village of Cooperstown after having served in several roles, most recently as village assessor. Village officials celebrated his service at a gathering before the regularly scheduled board meeting on October 27. “The people in the Village of Cooperstown are basically the most good-tempered, intelligent, hardworking people I’ve ever worked with in my life,” Keck, 82, told AllOtsego. “And that’s the truth in every administration. I would say that there were no slackers in any respect.” Keck got his start with the village in…