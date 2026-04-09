HAZEL LANDRY (Photo provided)

Landrys Win ADK Camp Scholarships

ONEONTA—The Susquehanna Chapter of the Adirondack Mountain Club announced that Hazel Landry and Willow Landry won the organization’s 2026 teen camp scholarships. Both sisters have significant experience hiking and geocaching in the Catskills and will attend the All Girls Teen Crew: Mt. Jo Trail Maintenance Camp in August. They will make a presentation to chapter members in January 2027 at the group’s regular monthly meeting. Hazel and Willow are the daughters of Deborah Kilpatrick. The twins’ older brother, Tucker, was an ADK camp scholarship winner last year. The Susquehanna Chapter of ADK represents Otsego, Delaware and Chenango Counties. For more information, visit susqadk.org/adk-teen-workshop-scholarships/.