TIME OUT OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, April 15

Presentation on Travel to

Door County, Wisconsin

MONTHLY MEETING—7 p.m.; potluck at 6 p.m. Dinner followed by presentation “Discover Delightful Door County Wisconsin” with the Susquehanna Chapter of the Adirondack Mountain Club. Held at Elm Park, United Methodist Church, 401 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 431-8010 or https://susqadk.org/outing-schedule/

BABIES—9:30-11:30 a.m. Diaper Sale. Presented by Creekside Industries and The Arc Otsego. Held Third Wednesday of each month. Opportunities for Otsego, 3 West Broadway, Oneonta. (607) 433-8447 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1478916294236095&set=a.161166709344400

STORY TIME—10 a.m. Held each Wednesday. Springfield Library, 129 County Road 29A, Springfield Center. (315) 858-5802 or http://libraries.4cls.org/springfield/programs-and-events/childrens-and-youth-programs/

STORY TIME—10 a.m. Free. Held each Wednesday. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1228404299428242&set=a.418484840420196

STORY TIME—10 a.m. Free. Held each Wednesday. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1228404299428242&set=a.418484840420196

STORYTIME—10:30 a.m. Held each Wednesday. Kinney Memorial Library, 3140 County Highway 11, Hartwick. (607) 293-6600 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1326405266180505&set=pcb.1326409482846750

SENIOR MEALS—Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal Monday-Friday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $11 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of breaded fish on a bun, O’Brien potatoes, spinach and frosted birthday cake. (607) 547-6454 or https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

• 11:30 a.m. Each Monday-Friday. Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell Street, Oneonta.

• Noon. Each Monday and Wednesday. Cherry Valley Facilities Corporation Café, 2 Genesee Street, Cherry Valley.

BLOOD DRIVE—1-6 p.m. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. RedCrossBlood.org

POTTERY—1:30-4:30 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters work on personal projects. No instruction provided. Fees apply. Held 1:30-4:30 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and 6:30-9:30 p.m. on Thursday. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or https://smithy-clay-studio.jumbula.com/LateWinter2026/OpenStudio8Weeks

CROCHET CIRCLE—2:30 p.m. Held each Wednesday. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1238470041755001&set=a.418484840420196

YOUTH—3 p.m. “After School at the Library.” Reading, games, arts and crafts. Held each Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

TAXES—5:30 p.m. VITA Free Tax Preparation and Filing. Get taxes prepared and filed free of charge by IRS-certified volunteers. By appointment only. Held at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesdays and at 9 a.m. on Saturdays. First Floor Lobby, Alumni Hall, SUNY Oneonta, 108 Ravine Parkway, Oneonta.(607) 436-2171 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1239696451670089&set=pcb.25622099120756290

ART CLASS—6-9 p.m. “Figure This! Open Studio Life Drawing.” Non-instructional workshop with nude models for sketching. Hosted by a Cooperstown Art Association member. Fees apply, cash. Held each Wednesday. Cooperstown Art Association, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-9777 or https://www.cooperstownart.com/adult-programming.html

DINNER SHOW—7 p.m. “Murder at the Speakeasy.” Musical-comedy whodunit. Tickets required. Hudson House Distillery, 1835 US-9W, West Park. (845) 834-6007 or www.thehudsonhouseny.com

MEETING—7:30 p.m. City of Oneonta Public Meeting on the Solstice Commons project. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. https://www.facebook.com/cityofoneonta/posts/pfbid033XrngEYRHWtdPUnzZmiLqXaojChbfzvDnx1EqVLLwez5SzgzKu125cBjj5YHeBQCl?rdid=2vsQNcvA5jdTDtJe#

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