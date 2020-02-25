By: Jim Kevlin  02/25/2020  11:49 am
Larry Walker Stops By Fergie Jenkins At Hall

 02/25/2020

2ND CANADIAN PAYS HOMAGE TO 1ST

Larry Walker Stops By

Fergie Jenkins At Hall

Larry Walker, only the second Canadian to be inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame, pauses a few minutes ago at Ferguson Jenkins‘ plaque. Fergie, until now the first Canadian in the U.S. Hall, was inducted in 1991, after joining the Canadian Hall in 1987. Walker will be on the stage next to the Clark Sports Center this July 26 during Induction Weekend, when he will be inducted along with Derek Jeter. He was the first member of this year’s class to go through the standard Hall orientation. (Jim Kevlin/AllOTSEGO.com)

