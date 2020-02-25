Home › AllOTSEGO | Breaking News | People | Sports › Larry Walker Stops By Fergie Jenkins At Hall Larry Walker Stops By Fergie Jenkins At Hall 02/25/2020 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News, People, Sports 2ND CANADIAN PAYS HOMAGE TO 1ST Larry Walker Stops By Fergie Jenkins At Hall Larry Walker, only the second Canadian to be inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame, pauses a few minutes ago at Ferguson Jenkins‘ plaque. Fergie, until now the first Canadian in the U.S. Hall, was inducted in 1991, after joining the Canadian Hall in 1987. Walker will be on the stage next to the Clark Sports Center this July 26 during Induction Weekend, when he will be inducted along with Derek Jeter. He was the first member of this year’s class to go through the standard Hall orientation. (Jim Kevlin/AllOTSEGO.com)