SQSPCA staff lead abandoned dogs to safety. (Photo provided)

Law Enforcement, SQSPCA Discover Abandoned, Dead Dogs

LAURENS—Susquehanna Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals staff worked with the Otsego County Sheriff’s Office earlier today to rescue four dogs living in deplorable conditions in the Town of Laurens. Unfortunately, the tip from a private citizen came too late to help the five deceased dogs found in garbage bags on the property. “It was horrific,” said SQSPCA Executive Director Stacie Haynes. “The worst situation I have been a part of.” For Haynes, that’s saying something, as the SQSPCA routinely assists local law enforcement officials with animal cruelty cases here in Otsego County. More details to come.

