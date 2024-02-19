Law Enforcement, SQSPCA Discover Abandoned, Dead Dogs

Sponsors, Donors Sought in Conjunction with SQSPCA Benefit Event By DARLA M. YOUNGSCOOPERSTOWN Coming off its most successful year ever of aiding homeless and surrendered animals, and those seized by law enforcement, the Susquehanna Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals is seeking sponsors and selling tickets for its first Helping Paws Fashion Show and Benefit to be held on Thursday, June 8 at The Otesaga Resort Hotel. The SQSPCA’s intake numbers have been increasing every year since 2015 and, in 2022, the shelter cared for a record number of animals—just shy of 1,500. This year’s numbers are already…