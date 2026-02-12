Law with Lauren by Lauren Glynn

Navigating the Path to Probate

When a loved one passes away, the legal path forward can feel confusing and overwhelming. During such a difficult time, the individual tasked with managing an estate must navigate a series of steps to determine the proper course of action. This process, while structured, requires careful attention to detail to ensure a smooth transition for the family.

The first essential step is to determine if the deceased had any formal estate planning in place, such as a will or a trust, and to locate the physical originals of these documents. These serve as the primary map for the administration. If no planning documents are found, the process still moves forward, but the distribution of assets will be dictated by New York State statute.

Next, you must identify the property within the estate. This includes assets owned solely in the deceased’s name that do not have designated beneficiaries, such as real property, bank accounts, vehicles, and tangible personal property—the “stuff” that makes up a home. For those researching property records locally, the Otsego County Real Property Tax Services’ LookUp tool is an excellent public resource. Bank accounts can be more difficult to uncover; it is helpful to pay close attention to incoming mail and financial records. Additionally, locating vehicle titles will confirm legal ownership, while taking photographs of household items is a practical way to document the estate’s contents.

Once the documents and assets are identified, you can determine the correct legal path. If the estate does not include real property and the total value is less than $50,000.00, the New York Court System offers a “Small Estate Affidavit” program. This is a helpful “do-it-yourself” tool found on the NY Courts website, designed to simplify the process of becoming a voluntary administrator.

However, if the assets include real estate or exceed $50,000.00, a full court proceeding is required. This involves filing either a probate petition, which proves a will is valid, or an administration petition, which establishes who is best suited to serve in this fiduciary role. Because these are formal legal proceedings, it is often advisable to consult with an attorney before beginning.

The Surrogate’s Court is the specific body that handles these matters. While the court is open to the public and provides accessible checklists online, it is important to remember that court clerks are unable to provide comprehensive legal advice. All petitions require a certified death certificate, a family tree and waivers from family members agreeing to the process. In cases involving children or disabled adults, the court may require additional legal protections to ensure their interests are guarded.

The timeline for these matters varies; some files can be completed in a few hours, while others may take months. If a family member refuses to consent, the court allows for a “citation date,” giving a judge the opportunity to determine if the objections have legal validity. Once the court is satisfied, it will issue “letters.” This legal document is the official proof that you are the authorized representative, allowing you to settle the estate’s affairs.

By gathering the right information and utilizing available resources, you can ensure that your loved one’s legacy is handled with the care it deserves. Whether you navigate the process independently or with professional guidance, these procedures provide a clear and orderly path forward for your family.

Lauren Glynn is a local attorney and town justice, dedicated to helping neighbors. She can be reached at (607) 303-6554.

THIS IS A PAID ADVERTORIAL.