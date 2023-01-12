LEAF Receives ARC Grant

ONEONTA – LEAF, the Leatherstocking Education on Alcoholism/Addictions Foundation, has been awarded $378,704.00 toward efforts associated with a new substance use disorder recovery and workforce development initiative. The funds, from the Appalachian Regional Commission, will support the North4 INSPIRE program, providing those in recovery with education, workforce training and wraparound services.

The INSPIRE Initiative Implementation grant from ARC will improve individuals’ chances for successful employment and sustained recovery. In addition, the Schoharie County Board of Supervisors has allocated American Recovery Plan Act funds for $75,000.00 over three years to support the project. LEAF, based in Otsego County, will be joined by partners in Chenango, Delaware and Schoharie counties.

“The substance use disorder crisis isn’t solely a health and family issue—it’s also a workforce development issue, and thus a community issue. At ARC, we’re laser-focused on creating a comprehensive network of supports to help individuals recovering from substance use disorder succeed,” said ARC Federal Co-Chair Gayle Manchin. “INSPIRE projects are tackling the economic impacts of the substance use disorder crisis to grow the region’s labor force and, more importantly, provide hope and purpose for individuals in recovery.”

The North4 INSPIRE program will also focus on supporting small businesses with evidence-based, adaptive programming to improve business economic stability and worker wellbeing, and to reduce stigma in the workplace related to recovery from substance abuse disorder, past history of legal involvement, and addiction and mental health treatment.

“We are overjoyed that the ARC selected LEAF’s proposal to continue the important work supporting the workforce in the local region,” said Julie Dostal, executive director of LEAF. “We look forward to working with local companies to implement programming to facilitate a healthy workforce, while paving the way for a recovery-friendly environment in businesses located in Otsego, Delaware, Chenango and Schoharie counties.”

Justin Hamm, executive director of the Schoharie County Council on Alcoholism and Substance Abuse, said his organization is excited by the partnership and grateful to the Schoharie County Board of Supervisors for its contribution.

“As the agencies across our region continue to educate and advocate for people affected by substance use disorder, having the support of our elected leaders here in Schoharie County gives us the confidence to connect people in recovery to gainful employment.”

For more information about the North4 INSPIRE program, contact Project Coordinator Kyleen Joslyn at (607) 371-4700.