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News from the Noteworthy from LEAF Council on Alcoholism and Addictions

Our Role In Preventing Substance Misuse

Every April, LEAF recognizes Alcohol Awareness Month in the hope of preventing misuse, decreasing stigma, and increasing community recognition and understanding of alcohol dependence and addiction. Unfortunately, the adverse effects of alcohol misuse impact the lives of many in this community, this country and globally. It is difficult to find a person who has not been affected by alcohol addiction either directly (themselves) or indirectly (through relationships with family, friends, coworkers and community members). We must take the time to acknowledge those we have lost, support those who are struggling and raise awareness to prevent future misuse.

LEAF has been honored to serve Otsego County since 1982 and Chenango County since 2021. Our mission is to:

  • Prevent addictions and the risks that come with them.
  • Educate the community about the harm of alcohol and other substances.
  • Increase awareness among leaders, educators, health professionals, and the media about the disease of addiction and its medical and social complications.
  • And to encourage proper diagnosis, treatment, and care for individuals and families dealing with addiction or substance use.

Prevention in Schools

  • Our prevention educators teach hundreds of local K-12 students each year using the evidence-based program, “Too Good for Drugs.”
  • Students explore and develop social-emotional learning skills and expand their knowledge on the negative impacts of substance use.
  • From our perspective, students are very aware of the harms associated with alcohol and cigarettes and less knowledgeable about vaping and cannabis.

Prevention in the Workplace

  • We offer a series of evidence-based adult education programs that enhance individual wellness through community connection.
  • Participants fill out addiction screening tools to help identify their relationship to alcohol and other substances.
  • We do not approach adult substance use with shame, but with the perspective of increasing wellness for personal growth.

Prevention in the Community

We serve on coalitions, boards, and groups that work to improve community wellness, opportunities, and quality of life.

This is accomplished through supporting substance-free events: Festival of Lights, First Night, Fourth of July, back-to-school giveaways, school events, health fairs, etc.

We love connecting with our community in fun ways!
Please check out our Facebook page and website for more information about our FREE school and community-based services: https://www.facebook.com/LEAFinc and https://leafinc.org/.

Tessa Davidson, MPH, is the executive director of LEAF Council on Alcoholism and Addictions.

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