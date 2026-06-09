Learn Home, Barn Stories with Otsego 2000

COOPERSTOWN—Otsego 2000 will offer a free drop-in program, “Learn Your Home’s or Barn’s Story,” on Saturday, June 13 from 10 a.m. to noon at the Cooperstown Farmers’ Market.

Dr. Cindy Falk, associate dean of graduate studies at SUNY Oneonta and professor of material culture at the university’s Cooperstown Graduate Program, will answer questions about a home’s or barn’s age, style, and context and offer resources to find out more about a building’s history.

In addition, Ellen Pope, executive director of Otsego 2000, will have information on New York State tax credits available to homeowners in historic districts as well as to people who own barns built before 1946. The farmers’ market is located in Pioneer Alley at 101 Main Street in Cooperstown and is open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“Our region has a wealth of historic architectural styles, and each home has its own story,” said Pope. “Otsego 2000 connects people with the architectural history of their homes, our villages, and towns, and is happy to work with homeowners in historic districts to take advantage of the New York State Historic Tax Credits.”

According to a press release, Otsego 2000 provides free advice and technical assistance to homeowners and business owners in Otsego County historic districts wanting to apply for New York State Historic Tax Credits. It also offers support to owners looking to repair historic barns or carriage houses built before 1946. The New York State Historic Barn Rehabilitation Tax Credit is a 25 percent income tax credit, and barns do not need to be listed on the National or State Registers of Historic Places to qualify.

Since the first Historic Tax Credit workshop held in Otsego County in 2011, Otsego 2000 has assisted more than 100 homeowners with applying for the NYS Historic Tax Credit program, representing over $5 million in historic home repairs and renovations, and over $1 million in tax credits earned by Otsego County homeowners. To arrange a meeting, call Otsego 2000 at (607) 547-8881.

Pope also noted that Otsego 2000 is once again offering a monthly series of Historic Preservation Walking Tours featuring Dr. Falk. For more information, go to otsego2000.org or call (607) 547-8881.